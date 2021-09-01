Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 29th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

