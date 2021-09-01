Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,889 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.92. 4,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,720. The stock has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $208.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.38 and its 200 day moving average is $177.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

