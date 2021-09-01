ZooKeeper Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $591,620.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00062845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00136313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00161883 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.43 or 0.07331201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.79 or 0.99943559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.30 or 0.01007572 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 44,378,914 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.