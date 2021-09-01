Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 140,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,167,896 shares.The stock last traded at $297.55 and had previously closed at $289.50.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 102.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

