ZumCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $961,853.39 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $961,853.39 and $24.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

