Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 470.60 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 470.60 target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 440 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 442.06.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

