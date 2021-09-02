$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Snap posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $877,127.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,070,338 shares of company stock valued at $430,373,059.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snap by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,170,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,545,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.94 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $80.85.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

