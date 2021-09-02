$0.15 EPS Expected for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) to announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cricut.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01.

CRCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.50. 370,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,626. Cricut has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.53.

In other news, Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $48,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $743,817.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,010,126 shares of company stock valued at $119,451,947 and sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cricut by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 193,030 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $24,868,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $47,612,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cricut (CRCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.