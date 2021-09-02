$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.05.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,384,000 after buying an additional 406,881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after buying an additional 2,104,850 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,493,000 after buying an additional 273,239 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,379,000 after buying an additional 322,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after buying an additional 945,631 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.61.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.