-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $547.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,670,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,947,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 106,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,115,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

