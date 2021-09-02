-$0.25 EPS Expected for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.
A number of research firms recently commented on NBSE. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -0.04. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.89.
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.
