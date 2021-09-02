$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.40. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORA shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 199.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 54,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 47.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 77,309 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORA stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $72.16. 220,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

