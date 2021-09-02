$0.28 EPS Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRTX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 362.16, a current ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $970.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -57.55%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

