-$0.42 EPS Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Novan posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative return on equity of 274.05% and a negative net margin of 759.49%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Novan in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $9.57 on Thursday. Novan has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $180.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

