$0.49 EPS Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.54. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Valvoline by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

