$0.51 EPS Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.48. Farmers National Banc posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James lowered their target price on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. 57 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,402. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

