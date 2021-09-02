$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Altice USA posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,467,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,536,000 after acquiring an additional 128,937 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,667,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

