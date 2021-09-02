$0.52 EPS Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.38. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.21.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Ossiam acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

