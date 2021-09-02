$0.57 EPS Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Byline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

BY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,690. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $920.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.