-$0.67 EPS Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 219%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $50.49.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,383,000 after acquiring an additional 545,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after acquiring an additional 147,487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,845,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 986,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,263,000 after buying an additional 72,664 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

