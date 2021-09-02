$0.80 EPS Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.87. 347,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,714. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

