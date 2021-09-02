$0.81 EPS Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.91. FB Financial posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBK. Truist cut their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FB Financial by 801.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 475,449 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,570,000 after buying an additional 320,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after buying an additional 297,623 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,205,000 after buying an additional 185,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 176,926 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

