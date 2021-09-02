$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.89. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.20. 47,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,974. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.77. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth approximately $9,044,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,214,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% during the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 49.3% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

