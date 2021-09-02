$1.08 EPS Expected for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to report $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CLSA cut their price target on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,198,000 after buying an additional 2,050,675 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after buying an additional 1,730,710 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at $36,989,000. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,045,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

