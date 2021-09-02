$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. EQT reported sales of $853.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

EQT stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

