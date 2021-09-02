$1.68 EPS Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.81. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $102.15 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $929,686. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

