100,361 Shares in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Purchased by Nationwide Asset Management LLC

Nationwide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,000. Methanex comprises 1.8% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nationwide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Methanex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Methanex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after purchasing an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,712,000 after buying an additional 759,839 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 508,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 521,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,601. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 2.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

