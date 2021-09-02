$107.30 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post $107.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.20 million and the highest is $109.50 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $84.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $412.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $419.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $439.66 million, with estimates ranging from $405.89 million to $457.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBK. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after buying an additional 100,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after buying an additional 127,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

TBK opened at $82.44 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.06.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.