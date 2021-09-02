$109.80 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post $109.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the highest is $110.60 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $95.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $376.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.10 million to $381.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $442.60 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $443.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 33.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 653,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 465.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 515,874 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 658.8% during the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 513,893 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 38.9% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 259,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 1,386.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 252,140 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $391.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

