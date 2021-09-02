$11.05 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will report $11.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $11.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $48.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $50.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $50.55 million, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $52.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NGMS opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $890.84 million and a P/E ratio of 103.85. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 44,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.