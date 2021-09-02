$116.20 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report sales of $116.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.80 million and the highest is $116.60 million. International Money Express reported sales of $95.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $445.50 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $500.55 million, with estimates ranging from $493.20 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Money Express.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $141,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in International Money Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $18.40 on Thursday. International Money Express has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.47.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

