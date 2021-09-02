180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) versus Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Head to Head Analysis

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) and Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 180 Life Sciences and Akero Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Akero Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Akero Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 145.38%. Given Akero Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akero Therapeutics is more favorable than 180 Life Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

180 Life Sciences has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akero Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Akero Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$10.88 million N/A N/A Akero Therapeutics N/A N/A -$79.21 million ($2.52) -9.60

Profitability

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Akero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Life Sciences N/A -310.67% -102.68% Akero Therapeutics N/A -37.63% -35.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Akero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Akero Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics beats 180 Life Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. The company was founded on September 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body. The company was founded by Jonathan Young and Timothy Rolph on January 24, 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

