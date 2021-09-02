195,954 Shares in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Ruffer LLP owned about 1.19% of 4D pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBPS. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of 4D pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 4D pharma by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBPS traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.22 million, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 0.04. 4D pharma plc has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

LBPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 4D pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of 4D pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

