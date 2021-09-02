1World Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, 1World has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $6,659.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00135908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.02 or 0.00817607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00047594 BTC.

About 1World

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

