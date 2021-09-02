$2.28 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 652.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after acquiring an additional 607,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 684.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 524,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 268.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 513,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in MasTec by 409.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,653,000 after purchasing an additional 417,228 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ stock opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average is $100.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

