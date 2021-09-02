239,617 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 239,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.31% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,246,000 after buying an additional 2,056,092 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,613,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,076,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 164,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

