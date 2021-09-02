$255.67 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to post $255.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.47 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $187.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVGI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 20,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.65.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

