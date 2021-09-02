261,574 Shares in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Purchased by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 261,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,389,000. ProShares Ultra Health Care comprises approximately 4.6% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 13.77% of ProShares Ultra Health Care as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXL. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the second quarter valued at about $950,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 95.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter.

RXL traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,400. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.70.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

