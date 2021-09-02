$297.80 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce sales of $297.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $298.60 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $265.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,821,000 after acquiring an additional 165,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 283,521 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 639,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,942,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 115,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MWA opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.