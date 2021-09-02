32,953 Shares in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in VEREIT by 627.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VER. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

