35,574 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Fiserv by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after purchasing an additional 457,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $116.97. 12,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,082. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

