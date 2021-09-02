382,970 Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 382,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,766,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

