41,611 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $36.07. 6,427,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,986,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

