48,258 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Bought by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 48,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Premier by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Premier by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Premier by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

PINC stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.05. 306,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

