$5.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to report $5.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 247.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $20.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $22.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLF. UBS Group upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

