$5.99 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to announce sales of $5.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $17.60 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $3.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.79 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $67.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $279,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,447 shares of company stock worth $4,536,400. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $618,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 394.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,279,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

BCYC opened at $37.81 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $964.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of -0.35.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.