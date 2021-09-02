56,637 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $756,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares in the last quarter.

IXG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,830. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $81.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

