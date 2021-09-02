60,975 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Purchased by Nationwide Asset Management LLC

Nationwide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.0% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nationwide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,525 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 47,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,326. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $130.27 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

