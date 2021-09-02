$612.07 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report $612.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $599.30 million to $620.50 million. Crocs reported sales of $361.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

CROX opened at $143.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.31. Crocs has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

