73,006 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,621,000. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.8% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

LMT traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $358.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.92 and its 200-day moving average is $370.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $401.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

